Minnesota brewers’ 2024 Autumn Brew Review announced with THC drinks, collaboration beers

Still considered the grand poobah of Minnesota beer events, the Autumn Brew Review (ABR) will return to its usual spot on its usual weekend, Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Oct. 12, for its 23rd installment. This year’s lineup, though, will feature some unusual brews not seen two decades ago.
Hemp-derived THC beverages and collaboration beers were singled out in Wednesday’s announcement for ABR 2024 from the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, also the organization behind the popular stands selling beer flights in the Agriculture Horticulture Building at the Minnesota State Fair.
The brew reviews serve as a fundraiser for the nonprofit guild, which represents more than 160 breweries statewide. Tickets are now on sale via mncraftbrew.org priced $69 to $90 (with a $22 non-alcohol option). They often sell out in advance.
Even though cannabis use was legalized in Minnesota last year, “it was very much a gray area,” said Bob Galligan, director of government and industry relations at the Craft Brewers Guild. It became fully legal this year for Minnesota breweries to serve weed-derived drinks in their taprooms, and Galligan said it now made sense to serve them at the brew review for variety’s sake alongside all the beer, cider and seltzer.
“We wanted to give producers who feel comfortable serving them the ability to do so,” Galligan said, “but also make sure that even if folks don’t consume alcohol or beer, they still are welcome to hoist a pint of their chosen beverage with friends.”
As for collaboration beers — where one brewery teams with another to create a unique combo of flavors — those aren’t entirely new to the review. However, the guild is explicitly asking for and promoting collaborations from breweries just for this year’s event.
Some of the participating breweries from Minnesota are teaming up with ones from outside the state, Galligan noted. “This was also a way to invite some of our buddies from different markets to team up with our members,” he said.
The Autumn Brew Review serves as a showcase for Minnesota breweries to try out new brews and demonstrate their know-how to avid beer lovers. Attendees make the rounds from one brewery’s stand to another taking in sample pours, which are unlimited to ticket holders until the kegs or casks run out.
The pricier ticket options allow for early entry to have first crack at the most sought-after specialty brews. Live music from the tribute bands Grunge Unplugged and Some [Expletive] Cover Band, a petting zoo and other entertainment is also included with the price.
Sean Sherman’s Indigenous Food Lab made history as it debuted as a new vendor.