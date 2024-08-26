Any day is a great one to give your pup some extra love, whether that’s a delicious treat or trip to a favorite dog-friendly patio. But Monday is National Dog Day, so what are you waiting for?
Celebrate National Dog Day on these Twin Cities patios
Give your pup some extra attention on one of these local restaurant, brewery or coffee shop patios.
More public destinations than ever welcome dogs, but Mary Tan of Whisker Media, a Minnesota pet public relations firm, looks especially for patios where there is a good amount of space between each table for her furry friend. Tan also likes to stay off to the side near a wall, if available.
“I love that everything is pet friendly, but you still need to be respectful of people who have allergies or people who don’t like dogs,” Tan said.
Tan keeps a close eye on her pet, especially on hot days like Monday, with temperatures reaching toward 90. A cooling pad for a pup to lay on is a necessary tool in a pet-owners toolkit, even in Minnesota, she said.
“It’s just way too hot, especially if you have a big, fluffy dog,” Tan said. “If you’re going to take your animal to a dog friendly patio or something, be an advocate for them.”
Pet friendly patios in the Twin Cities
1. Utepils Brewing
2. Tavern on France
3. Wooden Ship Brewing
4. Canteen
5. Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
6. Inbound BrewCo
7. Indeed Brewing
8. Hola Arepa
9. Dogwood Coffee
