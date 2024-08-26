Twin Cities

Celebrate National Dog Day on these Twin Cities patios

Give your pup some extra attention on one of these local restaurant, brewery or coffee shop patios.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 26, 2024 at 4:57PM
Mika the Golden Doodle waits patiently in her seat on the Hola Arepa dog-friendly patio in Minneapolis May 9, 2015. (Courtney Perry)
Mika the Golden Doodle waits patiently in her seat on the Hola Arepa dog-friendly patio in Minneapolis May 9, 2015. (Courtney Perry) (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Any day is a great one to give your pup some extra love, whether that’s a delicious treat or trip to a favorite dog-friendly patio. But Monday is National Dog Day, so what are you waiting for?

More public destinations than ever welcome dogs, but Mary Tan of Whisker Media, a Minnesota pet public relations firm, looks especially for patios where there is a good amount of space between each table for her furry friend. Tan also likes to stay off to the side near a wall, if available.

“I love that everything is pet friendly, but you still need to be respectful of people who have allergies or people who don’t like dogs,” Tan said.

Tan keeps a close eye on her pet, especially on hot days like Monday, with temperatures reaching toward 90. A cooling pad for a pup to lay on is a necessary tool in a pet-owners toolkit, even in Minnesota, she said.

“It’s just way too hot, especially if you have a big, fluffy dog,” Tan said. “If you’re going to take your animal to a dog friendly patio or something, be an advocate for them.”

Pet friendly patios in the Twin Cities

1. Utepils Brewing

2. Tavern on France

3. Wooden Ship Brewing

4. Canteen

5. Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

6. Inbound BrewCo

7. Indeed Brewing

8. Hola Arepa

9. Dogwood Coffee





about the writer

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

See More

More from Twin Cities

See More
Twin Cities

Tim Walz heads to Georgia this week to campaign with Kamala Harris

card image

The Minnesota governor is hitting the campaign trail as vice presidential nominee, though he is not scheduled to stay for a Thursday night rally Harris will hold in Savannah.

Twin Cities

Celebrate National Dog Day on these Twin Cities patios

Mika the Golden Doodle waits patiently in her seat on the Hola Arepa dog-friendly patio in Minneapolis May 9, 2015. (Courtney Perry)
Twin Cities

Officials identify second person found dead in Minneapolis apartment fire; arson a potential factor

card image