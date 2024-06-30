Check back here often for live updates from Day 2 of the United States Olympic trials in women's artistic gymnastics at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Simone Biles and St. Paul's Suni Lee, the last two Olympic all-around gold medalists in women's gymnastics, shone on Day 1 of the United States Olympic trials Friday at Target Center. But the shadow of injuries to three top contenders for the Paris Games loomed over the competition.

On Wednesday in training, Skye Blakely, a member of the gold medal-winning teams at the last two world championships, ruptured her Achilles and withdrew from trials the next day.

Then in Friday's warmups, another member of those world championship teams, Shilese Jones, injured her knee on vault. She competed only on high bars that night and later confirmed she would not compete Sunday, though the extent of her injury is not yet known.

Also on vault, 2023 Pan American Games all-around champion Kayla DiCello had to be helped off the floor after the first attempt of rotation one. DiCello confirmed on social media that she had also ruptured her Achilles, ending her Olympic hopes.

Heading into the second night of trials with a dramatically altered field, 13 gymnasts will compete for five spots on the Olympic team, plus two traveling alternate spots. Biles currently leads in the all-around standings, followed Jordan Chiles, Lee, Jade Carey and Joscelyn Roberson.

The scores from Sunday's competition will be combined with Friday's results, and the all-around winner will automatically qualify for the Paris Games. The other four members of the team, and the alternates, will be selected by a three-person committee.

Tonight's competition begins at 7 p.m. and will be aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock, which will also offer individual apparatus streams.

After the gymnasts rotate through each of the four events, officials will deliberate and the Olympic team will be announced at 9:50 p.m.

Lee will begin on the uneven bars, then go to balance beam, floor exercise and vault.

Biles, who is expected to qualify for her third Olympics at age 27, will start on vault, then go to bars, beam and floor.

Unlike the men's team, which used a strict mathematical formula to select the highest-scoring roster for the team event in Paris, the women's team has more discretionary criteria. And discretion will be needed after all the injuries this week.

All-around standings after Day 1 of U.S. Olympic trials

1. Simone Biles, 58.900

2. Jordan Chiles, 56.400

3. Suni Lee, 56.025

4. Jade Carey, 55.825

5. Joscelyn Roberson, 55.475

6. Kaliya Lincoln, 54.875

7. Hezly Rivera, 54.825

8. Leanne Wong, 54.750

9. Tiana Sumanasekera 54.700







