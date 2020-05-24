sports on tv sunday’s events

Golf

Event: “The Match: Champions for Charity.” Tiger Woods will team with former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, while Phil Mickelson will partner with six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in a match to benefit coronavirus-relief charities.

Where: Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. Medalist is Woods’ home club.

Time and TV: 2 p.m. on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN. Charles Barkley will provide commentary for Turner Sports.

Added wrinkle: Yahoo reported that Woods, Manning, Mickelson and Brady all will use only one club on the fifth hole, a short par 4.

Auto racing

Event: 61st running of the 400-lap Coca-Cola 600, a crown jewel event and the longest race on the NASCAR calendar. It usually shares the day with the Indy 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix.

Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.

Time and TV: Qualifying at 1 p.m. Race at 5 p.m. on Ch. 9.

2019 champ: Martin Truex Jr.

So far, so good: Although spectators are not permitted, making for eerie, empty venues, the action itself has delivered in the two races since NASCAR’s top series returned last weekend.

