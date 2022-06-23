The NBA draft is here and the Wolves should be dealing as much with quantity as quality tonight. Instead of a lottery pick, the team's playoff performance had them starting the night with the 19th pick in the first round — and three choices to use of deal in the second.
The draft will serve as the first indication of the team's direction under Tim Connelly, the recently hired president of basketball operations.
Tap on the links below for everything you need to keep up wth the draft.
- TV: Ch. 5 and ESPN at 6:30 p.m.
- Web: WatchESPN, Sirus/XM: Ch. 86
- Draft board: All the picks and order of selection
- Where are the Wolves picking?
- Top prospects: Sortable by position, height and more
- Mock drafts: Link to 25 sites that predict who'll go where
- NBA.com video library
- On Twitter: Chris Hine | Adrian Wojarowski | Shams Charinia | Marcus Fuller
- Star Tribune Timberwolves page
