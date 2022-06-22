The Timberwolves have the 19th pick in the NBA draft Thursday night. Here are four players who could be on their radar if they stay at that spot:

Blake Wesley

6-4, guard, Notre Dame

Wesley averaged 14.4 points in leading Notre Dame to its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017. Wesley's athleticism jumps out on film, but his shooting and finishing need some work. He shot 30% from three-point range and could have some upside if the Wolves or another team think he can become a more consistent shooter with time.

E.J. Liddell

6-7, forward, Ohio State

Liddell improved his three-point shooting to 37% and became a first-team all Big Ten player in his junior year. He averaged 19.4 points per game playing forward and even center, at times. Has earned praise for his basketball IQ and unselfishness. The only knock from draft analysts is his athleticism.

TyTy Washington Jr.

6-3, guard, Kentucky

Can balance getting his own shot with getting teammates involved. Has good shot mechanics and saw his offensive game grow during his lone year at Kentucky. Was a 35% three-point shooter who had 17 assists during one game against Georgia.

Tari Eason

6-8, forward, LSU

Eason could make an impact in the NBA on the defensive end of the floor with good quickness and ability to guard multiple positions and rebound. Would need his offensive game to come along and improve his shot, though he did shoot 36% from three-point range on a low volume of attempts (2.4) per game.