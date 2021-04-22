Opening weekend for Crooners' tent

Friday-Sunday: She has sparkled in productions at the Guthrie, Ordway and Park Square. She has raised roofs as lead vocalist of the Grammy-winning Sounds of Blackness. And she has even taken her Sister Rosetta Tharpe show to nightclubs. Now Jamecia Bennett, one of Minnesota's most dazzlingly dynamic talents, will inaugurate Crooners' new 150-seat Belvedere tent with her repertoire of blues and jazz. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Crooners, 6161 Hwy. 65, Fridley, $30, croonersloungemn.com) Opening weekend wraps up with Ricky Peterson, the funky keyboardist who's played with Stevie Nicks, John Mayer and Bonnie Raitt, celebrating the release of his new album "Under the Radar." (7 p.m. Sun., $25)

JON BREAM

White Iron Band

Friday: One of the first Minneapolis music venues to host indoor shows again, the Cabooze is relying on old favorites to get restarted, including these hard-boogeying, Southern-baked country-rock vets. Their longtime leader Matt Pudas opens the show with his namesake band, and bluegrassy upstarts, the Stringdingers, will perform in between. Tickets are general admission, but the club is adding tables and requesting masks and social distancing. (8 p.m. Fri. Cabooze, 917 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. $12-$15. eventbrite.com.)

Chris Riemenschneider

'Mini-Ruby Slippers'

Saturday: Many classical ballets are based on fairy tales and children's stories, but the length of a typical ballet performance makes it tough to bring the little ones to enjoy. The Twin Cities Ballet tackles that problem with its Mini productions — child-friendly, hourlong versions of its productions designed as a first foray into ballet for young humans. The company's version of "Wizard of Oz" will feature professional dancers from the company, performing a 25% capacity, socially distanced performance, which also will be available as a livestream. (2 p.m. Sat. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20195 Holyoke Av., Lake­ville. $12-$15. 952-985-4400, twincitiesballet.org.)

SHEILA REGAN