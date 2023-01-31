Introduction: Host Michael Rand doesn't want to overreact to one Timberwolves game because every one of the final 30 games is going to be critical to a playoff berth. But like head coach Chris Finch, he saw some troubling familiar habits resurface in an overtime loss to Sacramento on Monday.

7:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a look at the Vikings' offseason to-do list, after which Rand uses a handy new tool to figure out which cuts he would make and what impact they would have on the Vikings' salary cap.

29:00: Required reading on the Bally Sports North situation.

