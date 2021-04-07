Two of the Vikings' best undrafted free agents the past six years are joining forces in Philadelphia.

Free agent linebacker Eric Wilson has agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million prove-it deal with an Eagles team that badly needed an upgrade at his position. Undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2017, Wilson reunites with former Vikings safety Anthony Harris, who also grew from longshot to special teamer to starter. Harris, who was undrafted out of Virginia in 2015, signed with the Eagles last month.

Wilson made the Vikings as a special teams standout before becoming a versatile, athletic and durable rotational defender in 2018-19. Last year, he started and played 96 percent of the defensive snaps after Anthony Barr suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2.

Since joining the NFL, Wilson has played in all 68 Vikings games, including four playoff contests. Last year, the 26-year-old became a playmaker with 122 tackles, three interceptions, three sacks, eight passes defensed and eight tackles for loss.

The 6-1, 230-pounder grew into an excellent coverage linebacker but struggled some against the run. He had 20 missed tackles.

In Philadelphia, Wilson and Harris become part of a defense that could resemble the Vikings' system. Wilson will play under linebacker coach Nick Rallis, who was the Vikings' assistant linebackers coach last season.

Another Vikings free agent, defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, who started all 16 games last season, announced on Twitter that he is signing with the Texans.