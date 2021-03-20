No NFL defender had more interceptions than safety Anthony Harris during the 2019 season. But the former Vikings safety reportedly agreed to a deal with the Eagles on Friday evening that reflects how tough last year was for the veteran.

Harris, who changed representation this week from Brian Murphy to Drew Rosenhaus, agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. The shorter deal gives Harris another shot at the open market in 2022, when he'll be 30 years old.

His first run at free agency was delayed last year by the franchise tag, which the Vikings used on Harris after he led the NFL with six interceptions (seven including the playoffs). Instead of capitalizing on a career year in free agency, Harris played last season on the one-year, $11 million franchise tag and contributed to the collective struggles on defense.

Harris didn't have an interception while surrendering a few touchdowns, including a 48-yard pass from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to receiver Scotty Miller in the Vikings' Week 15 loss in Tampa Bay.

Harris, the 2015 undrafted safety out of Virginia, was a stalwart on special teams for the Vikings before developing into a full-time starter by 2018. He had 28 deflections and nine interceptions while starting 47 games in Minnesota.