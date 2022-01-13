After missing two games after an emergency appendectomy, Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen was back on the bench Wednesday with Minnesota playing at Wisconsin.

It was the perfect place for her return.

Getting balanced scoring, answering every Badgers run with one of their own, the Gophers beat the Badgers 82-66.

Again.

Under Whalen the Gophers are 6-1 against the Badgers. They are now 4-0 in Madison, WI.

A 16-point lead trimmed to 10 early in the fourth quarter, the Gophers wouldn't let Wisconsin any closer, improving their record to 9-8 overall, 2-3 in the Big Ten.

Leading the way was Kadi Sissoko. She scored 16 points, had eight rebounds and eight assists. Sara Scalia and Deja Winters each had 14 points, combining to make six of 13 three-pointers.

Wisconsin (3-12, 0-5) got 19 points from Krystyna Ellew, who hit four of eight three-pointers. Julie Pospisilova scored 18.

Their lead cut to 10, Gadiva Hubbard hit two threes and Winters one as the Gophers pushed the lead back to 18 with 3:17 left.

The Gophers were impressively efficient to start the game. They made 12 of 16 first-quarter shots, two of three three-pointers.

But they still only led by six, 27-21, because Wisconsin was 5-for-8 on three-pointers in the corner. After the Gophers had taken a quick six-point lead, Wisconsin hit three in a row to tie the game at 19. At one point in the quarter the two teams combined to hit 11 straight shos.

The game was still tied, at 21, before the Gophers finished the quarter on a 6-0 run, with Winters' three-pointer at the end of the quarter finishing the run.

After the two teams combined for 48 points in the first quarter, they combined for just 13 in the second. The reason: missed shots and turnovers. After scoring a season-high 21 first-quarter points, Wisconsin managed just five in the second quarter, making just two of 10 shots and turning the ball over seven times.

But the Gophers were unable to take much advantage. They made just four of 15 shots, missed all four three-point attempts and turned the ball over twice. Still, by out-scoring Wisconsin 8-5 in the quarter, the Gophers were able to stretch their lead as big as 10 at one point. Minnesota still led by nine, 35-26, at halftime.

The Gophers opened the third quarter 10-6 to take a 45-32 lead. But then Ellew hit consecutive threes, cutting that lead to seven. Out of a time out, the Wisconsin run stretched to 8-0 on Tara Stauffacher's put-back.

Sissoko got the line for two free throws to stop the streak, the first two points in a 10-6 finish to the quarter that pushed the Minnesota lead back to nine, the same margin as at halftime.

