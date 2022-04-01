Lindsay Whalen, one of the most successful and popular athletes in Minnesota history, has another honor to add to her vast collection:

The Basketball Hall of Fame.

A source confirmed a report that Whalen, the former Gophers women's basketball great, four-time champion with the Minnesota Lynx and current Gophers head coach, will be named a member of the 2022 class to enter the Naismith Hall of Fame.

The official announcement is expected Saturday morning.

It is the latest honor for Whalen, the Hutchinson native, who has amassed a number of them through the years. She helped lead the 2003-04 Gophers to the Final Four. The fourth-overall pick in the 2004 WNBA draft, Whalen was a four-time champion with the Lynx, a five-time All-Star, was named first- or second-team all-WNBA five times. She was named a member of the league's 20th anniversary team in 2016 and the 25th anniversary team in 2021.

Oh, and then there are the two Olympic Golds.

When Whalen retired after the 2018 season, she was the WNBA's all-time winningest player, was third in league history in assists. Including her time in Connecticut, Whalen took part in eight WNBA finals.