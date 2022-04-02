And then there were seven.

Just hours before the first semifinal of the NCAA women's Final Four tipped off Friday another Gophers women's basketball player — this time guard Alexia Smith — entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

She is the seventh Gophers player to enter the portal since the season ended. The others: Guards Sara Scalia, Jasmine Powell and Caroline Strande, and forwards Kadi Sissoko, Klarke Sconiers and Erin Hedman.

Smith, a sophomore from Columbus, Ohio, started 12 games as a freshman, averaging 4.8 points. As a sophomore, she appeared in 33 games, started one and averaged 3.4 points per game. A four-star recruit coming to the Gophers, Smith made 77 of 209 shots (36.8%) and 10 of 36 three-pointers in two seasons.

Smith's decision means coach Lindsay Whalen currently has three players on the roster in Maggie Czinano, Katie Borowicz and Alana Micheaux.

Whalen has a four-player, all-Minnesotan recruiting class coming in, one ranked 10th in the nation by ESPN. They include: Mara Braun (Wayzata), Amaya Battle (Hopkins), Nia Holloway (Eden Prairie) and Mallory Heyer (Chaska).

Whalen and the Gophers are expected to be very active in the NCAA portal. Even with the well-regarded incoming freshman class, the Gophers will need depth — particularly in the post — and experience.