Thursday, Nov. 2

1. Lil Yachty: The soft-voiced Georgia rapper whose first hit took a dig at our state — "Cold like Minnesota! Cold like Minnesota!" — has taken many more odd and unpredictable turns in the seven years since. His newest album, "Let's Start Here," features sultry and trippy electro-R&B tunes largely devoid of rapping. His tour follows suit with a slow-funking all-female band, whose impressive performance with him for PBS-TV's "Austin City Limits" recently aired. Should be a hot night in Minnesota. (7 p.m. the Fillmore, 525 5th St. N., Mpls., $59, 15 & older, livenation.com)

2. Judy Collins: Last year, after 61 years in the music business, the great folk-singer-turned-art-song vocalist finally released her first album of all original material, "Spellbound." She's written and recorded her own tunes before, but she's always been better known as an interpreter of material by Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen and others. Fans can experience both sides now of the "Send in the Clowns" hitmaker and storyteller in an intimate duo show. (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av., S., Mpls., $79-$129, Eventbrite.com)

Also: Theon Cross, who has worked with Ezra Collective and Sons of Kemet, is redefining how tuba is featured in jazz (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$35).

Friday, Nov. 3

Oleta Adams reprises "Get Here," her 1991 Gulf War anthem that resonates with any troops serving abroad (7 p.m. the Dakota, $75-$85); the Wailin' Jennys, the Canadian folkie trio that recorded for St. Paul's Red House Records and became favorites on "A Prairie Home Companion," returns (8 p.m. Hopkins Center for the Arts, $55-$65); after a busy year of bigger gigs, pioneering Twin Cities dance-rock band the Suburbs are settling in for a pair of intimate sets that will feature deeper cuts and who-knows-what-else (8 p.m., also Sat. Icehouse, $37); stylish, flashy Twin Cities pop-rockers Guytano headline First Ave for the second time with openers Colin Bracewell and Diane (8:30 p.m., $15-$18); known locally from the Eaux Claires fests and other Bon Iver ties, North Carolina folk-rocker MC Taylor is back with Hiss Golden Messenger touting a new Merge Records release, "Jump for Joy" (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, $25); rockabilly faves who helped make Lee's Liquor Lounge a swinging mecca, the Vibro Champs are back together for a rare gig with the Sex Rays (8:30 p.m. Hook & Ladder Theater, $10-$15); the local Talking Heads' tribute band Slippery People is standing in to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Stop Making Sense" until the real band finally reunites (8:30 p.m. Uptown VFW, $29-$36).

Saturday, Nov. 4

3. Audra McDonald: America's queen of musical theater is just an Oscar short of the EGOT, as she's won a record six Tonys, two Grammys and an Emmy. For now, a 2016 National Medal of Arts may have to do. Known for TV roles on "Private Practice" and "The Good Fight," she's also renowned as an operatic soprano. This concert with conductor Andy Einhorn and the Minnesota Orchestra will show off her magnificent voice and stage presence as she sings an evening's worth of art song, show tunes and pop. (7 p.m. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $65-$125, minnesotaorchestra.org)

4. Blue Gardenia: Here's a new tribute show to get excited about. Three of the Twin Cities most formidable vocalists — Thomasina Petrus (who starred in "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"), Patricia Lacy (who toured with Luther Vandross for years) and Kathleen Johnson (who does her own knockout Etta James tribute show) — salute Etta, Billie and Phyllis Hyman. Expect to hear "Tell Mama," "God Bless the Child," "Living All Alone" and many other favorites. (7 p.m., also 3 p.m. Sun. Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Mpls., $25-$30, simpletix.com)

Also: Nashville-based, Christian-rooted anthemic rock band Needtobreathe arrives back in Minnesota where it recorded its newest album, "Caves," with pals Judah & the Lion opening (7:30 p.m. the Armory, $37); former Soul Coughing frontman Mike Doughty is promising a unique two-set performance with songs by his old band, solo cuts and new material by his experimental groove band Ghost of Vroom with longtime collaborator Andrew "Scrap" Livingston (8 p.m. Fine Line, $35); Joyann Parker, the metro area's most versatile powerhouse, continues to celebrate her new album "Roots" (8 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35); Minnesota bluegrass mainstays the High 48s celebrate the release of a new album, "Crocodile Man" (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $20-$30); the 11th annual Festival de las Calaveras marking the Day of the Dead will feature music by Jarana Beat and La Dame Blanche (6 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $15-$20, all ages); the late Deep Blues Festival founder Chris Johnson will be saluted with a deep bluesy lineup including Duwayne Burnside, Left Lane Cruiser and Kent Burnside (6 p.m. Silver Dome Ballroom, Neillsville, Wis., $25).

Sunday, Nov. 5

5. Abraham Alexander: He's opened for fellow Fort Worth singer and friend Leon Bridges and drawn ample comparisons, but this soulful Texas singer/songwriter has a sound and story all his own. His debut album, "SEA/SONS," is laced with haunting falsetto and bluesy, deep-bellowed emotions and features a cool list of supportive guests, including Mavis Staples and Gary Clark Jr. His backstory includes an early upbringing in Greece and a tragedy that left him orphaned in his teens. This is the first chance to get to know him here, but he's also tapped to open the Current's birthday bash at First Ave in January. (9 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $22-$25, icehousempls.com)

6. Mammoth WVH: After opening Metallica's initial stadium dates — they'll be back to play U.S. Bank Stadium in August on that megatour — Wolfgang Van Halen and his grungy quintet are headlining much smaller rooms to tout their second album, "Mammoth II." The son of guitar legend Eddie, who joined his late father's namesake band on tour at age 16, has now been touring almost half his life and plays all the instruments on record. He proved himself as a modest but highly capable frontman on Mammoth's first go-round, including a prior date here with GNR. Look for a Star Tribune interview later this week. (7:30 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $28, axs.com.)

Also: Harmonious New York Americana trio the Lone Bellow, which has worked with renowned producers Dave Cobb and Aaron Dessner, is on tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed eponymous debut album (7 p.m. Varsity Theater, $28); New York trumpeter Nabaté Isles brings his nu-jazz, incorporating hip-hop and dance music, with the help of local players, including the rhythm section of Kevin Washington and Jeff Bailey (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35); Jenny & the Mexicats deliver their high-octane polyglot mix of jazz, rockabilly, flamenco, reggae, mariachi, Americana and cumbia (7 p.m. the Dakota, $45-$55); Minnesota Bach Ensemble offers symphonies and concerto grosso by William Boyce and Charles Avison and selections from a Henry Purcell opera (3 p.m. & 7 p.m. Mon. MacPhail Center for Music, $10-$35).

Monday, Nov. 6

7. John Oates: Daryl Hall's been here as a solo act recently. So it's Oates' turn. He's never been as prolific a solo artist, though he's released five albums under his name, all in this century. The most recent, 2018's "Arkansas," found him exploring Delta blues and old-time music. This year, he dropped three new tunes, including the electric blues "Too Late to Break Your Fall." Expect a mix of solo material and Hall & Oates hits. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $55-$75, dakotacooks.com)

8. El Khat: A well-timed gig given the desperate pleas for peace in the Middle East, this Tel Aviv-based rustic string quartet is led by Yemeni-rooted multi-instrumentalist El Wahab, who was previously the lead cellist in Jerusalem Andalusian Orchestra and creates his own instruments for the group. Their unique albums for Batov Records blend traditional musical styles from across the region into a soothing and at times trippy sonic collage with traces of war and poverty in the region. It's their first time in Minnesota. (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $20-$25, thecedar.org)

Also: A sidewoman to Charlie Parr and Iris DeMent and a too-brief member of Low, bassist Liz Draper is curating the jazz-heavy Monday residency series in November at Icehouse starting with Robert Lehmann, Dosh, Jeremy Ylvisaker and more (8 p.m., $12-$15).

Tuesday, Nov. 7

The all-star Neil Young tribute band Tired Eyes reconvenes again near his 78th birthday, featuring Low's Alan Sparhawk, Rich Mattson and Run Westy Run's Kraig Johnson (8 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $15-$17); Israel Fernández & Diego del Morao, a modern flamenco duo, are touring behind their latest disc, "Amor" (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$55).

Wednesday, Nov. 8

9. Omara Portundo: She's Cuban music royalty. Portuondo began singing professionally in 1950, working a few years later with Nat King Cole and then recording for RCA. She's best known in the States for her work with Buena Vista Social Club, starting in 1996. At 93, Portuondo is in the middle of a world tour that has taken her to India, Romania, Spain, Italy, Mexico and the United States. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $55-$70, dakotacooks.com)

10. Deer Tick: Loved in Minnesota for their Replacements-like melodic bar-rock and blue-collar emoting, the Rhode Island quartet returned from a lengthy lull with one of the year's best Americana/twang-rock albums. "Emotional Contracts" was produced by Flaming Lips cohort Dave Fridmann and recorded mostly live, with a Dr. Dog-like joviality and some of frontman John McCauley's most wry and warm writings yet. Kentucky up-and-comer Abby Hamilton opens. (8 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $29, axs.com)

Also: Loreen McKennitt, who was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame this year, returns with her new-age music with Celtic colorings (7:30 p.m. State Theatre, $45-$100).

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.