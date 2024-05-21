1. The Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival

A rich, immersive day of Hmong culture with the Qeej, a traditional musical instrument setting an upbeat mood with melodious sounds. The festival hosts a bevy of performances including traditional and modern dance, music and a fashion show. There also will be cultural games and exhibits. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun., RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, rivercentre.org )

2. Canine Carnival

Dogs have their day to frolic with their owners with a festival catered to canines. Activities include a catching and Frisbee area, paw print craft and doggie pools. Humans can have fun, too, with face painting, a caricaturist and food truck. (6-8:30 p.m. Wed., Painter Park, 620 W. 34th St., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

3. The Valley Winds

Artistic director and principal conductor Tedd Gullickson leads the 65-member ensemble in a concert of works by Vincent Persichetti, Stephen Melillo and music from Puccini's "Turandot." (7 p.m. Wed., Eastview High School, 6200 140th St., Apple Valley, valleywindscommuni.wixsite.com/valleywinds)

4. Burnsville Public Works Open House

See what kind of horsepower it takes to keep a bustling suburb running. City trucks and equipment will be on display and guests can learn about the city's sustainability efforts. (3:30-7 p.m. Thu., Burnsville Maintenance Facility, 13713 Frontier Court, Burnsville, burnsvillemn.gov)

5. Minnesota History Center

Thursday night admission in May at the Minnesota Historical Society is free. There are still a few weeks to catch the temporary exhibits, "Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow" and "The Life & Art of Charles M. Schulz." (4-8 p.m. Thu., 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, mnhs.org)

6. Pilates for the People

Start your weekend with a healthy routine of an in-person, 55-minute class. Afterward, peruse all the fresh produce available at the Mill City Farmers Market. (8:30 & 10 a.m. Sat., Mill City Farmers Market, 750 S. 2nd St., Mpls., facebook.com)

7. Chad Corrie

The young adult author makes an appearance to sign his newest book, "As the Sparrow Flies: Sojourners' Saga Book I." (1-3 p.m. Sat., Barnes & Noble, 8040 Wedgewood Lane, Maple Grove, barnesandnoble.com)

8. Memorial Day Program

Former Minneapolis Mayor Sharon Sayles-Belton will serve as the keynote speaker. Students from Minnesota Transitions Charter School will present the colors and the Seward Community Concert Band performs. (10 a.m. Mon., Minneapolis Pioneers and Soldiers Memorial Cemetery, 2945 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., facebook.com)

9. Memorial Day Ceremony

Vietnam veteran Bob Jasperson will speak and the 34th Infantry Division Saxophone Ensemble performs. The T-6 Thunder will perform a flyover. (2 p.m. Mon., Honoring All Veterans Memorial, 6401 Portland Av. S., Richfield, visitrichfield.com)

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.