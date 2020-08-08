It wasn’t easy. The Lynx started slowly against Indiana on Friday. And they had a serious fourth-quarter hiccup.

But the result was familiar: Another win.

The Lynx got another outstanding game from Lexie Brown, and center Sylvia Fowles was a force in her return after missing a game with a calf injury in a 87-80 victory that has the Lynx at 5-1 and tied for first in the WNBA for Seattle.

Brown scored a game-high 26 points with nine assists, six rebounds and four steals. Her drive with 24.5 seconds left made it a two-possession game. Her steal with 21.1 seconds left sealed the win. Fowles scored 21 points with six rebounds. Napheesa Collier scored 16, Crystal Dangerfield 11.

It came on a night when the Lynx came out of the gate slowly, down 11 late in the first quarter. And in a game in which the Lynx allowed a 15-point fourth-quarter lead dwindle to two before securing the win.

It was the fourth straight win for the Lynx.

Indiana (2-4) for 15 points each from Tiffany Mitchell and Kelsey Mitchell and 11 points and 12 rebounds from center Teaira McCowan.

After a slow start, the Lynx came on strong in the second and third quarters to build a 68-57 lead entering the fourth. That lead stretched to 15 on Brown’s three-pointer with 8:57 left.

And then Burke hit three three-pointers in a 15-2 run that brought the Fever within two points on Candice Dupree’s free throw with 5:15 left.

But Fowles hit two free throws. Then she put back a miss. Brown came off a screen and scored to put the Lynx back up eight with 3:22 left and the Lynx were back in control.

