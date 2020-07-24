The Lynx gave reporters a unique view into the WNBA bubble at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. on Friday. Coach Cheryl Reeve allowed her team’s practice to be watched via Zoom, start to finish.

Here’s one thing that stood out: Guard Lexie Brown is on the cusp of her first-ever WNBA start when the Lynx open the season Sunday vs. Connecticut, the team that drafted her in 2018.

“It’s super exciting,” Brown said after practice. “It would have been even better to have this moment with all our fans and my family.’’

Brown is entering her third season in the WNBA, her second with the Lynx. More of a point guard in college at Duke, Brown was asked to be more of a catch-and-shoot guard as a reserve with the Sun. Last year with the Lynx she was a combo guard, often working the point off the bench.

She had her highlights. She averaged 7.6 points and shot 38.5% on three-pointers. She scored in double figures nine times, scoring 19 or more four times.

But along with the highs came some issues. Brown would sometimes let frustration with herself or her teammates get in the way of her game. During the exit interview after a playoff loss to Seattle, Reeve talked to Brown about maturity and becoming more of a leader as well as how to make herself better as a player.

Brown listened. Reeve said Brown is much stronger and in better shape than at any time last season. She has seen Brown attack the rim, initiate contact, and finish. In a recent 40-minute scrimmage with Dallas, Brown played 29 minutes.

“First think I told her is thank you for being in such good shape,” Reeve said. “From the day she flew into Minneapolis (before heading to Florida with the team) I immediately noticed a change, the maturity.”

On Thursday, Reeve gave veterans Shenise Johnson and Karima Christmas-Kelly a day off for rest. But when the Lynx open up Sunday, Reeve expects Johnson and Brown to be the starting backcourt, along with forwards Napheesa Collier and Damiris Dantas and center Sylvia Fowles.

For Brown, it is a reward for an offseason filled with growth.

“Some of my goals have been to be a better leader on the floor, a person the team looks to to provide positive energy,” Brown said. “I’m locked into being that positive light.’

Etc.

• Guard Rachel Banham will likely be the first guard off the bench, but she should get big minutes in an offense without a true point guard; she could see playing time with both Johnson and Brown at different time.

Banham came back home to Minnesota for an opportunity, and she’s going to get it. The key for Banham, Reeve said, is acting more like a sixth starter rather than considering herself a role player. “Versus Dallas [in the scrimmage] she was like a sixth starter,” Reeve said. “We need more of those sixth starter-type days, those days when she’s engaged, active on her feet.”

• Reeve reiterated her happiness with her coaching staff, which includes former players Rebekkah Brunson, Katie Smith and Plenette Pierson. “When all four of us are in the room, the energy is good,” Reeve said. “They’re all confident, they all have an opinion and they’re not afraid to voice it.”