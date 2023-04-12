Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

DULUTH — Residents of Two Harbors have elected Lew Conner as the North Shore city's new mayor — filling an eight-month vacancy that followed the ousting of controversial businessman Chris Swanson midway through his second term.

Conner narrowly edged city councilor Robin Glaser, who has been involved off and on with city politics since the 1990s — including two terms as mayor. Conner collected an unofficial 345 votes, just 27 more than his opponent, according to city administrator Patricia Nordean. While it was a close race, it was not close enough to trigger a recount, according to the city's election guide.

His term runs until January 2025.

"It was a fun night," said Conner, who watched results come in a screen at Harbor Rail, a downtown pub. "It was exciting."

Conner spent about 45 years working in higher education, including 17 years as executive director of the global nonprofit Higher Education User Group. He is president of the North Shore Rotary Club and on the board of directors for North Shore Horizons, which supports victims of domestic and sexual assault.

Conner moved to Two Harbors in September 2020, and as he shifted into his position with the rotary, he said he got pushed to consider running for mayor.

"There might need to be a fresh set of eyes," he recalled being told — in some cases by longtime citizens. "I said I'd consider it, but there was no job opening."

Once there was a job opening, he began attending City Council meetings via Zoom — lying low as he considered what the position entailed.

Conner is retired and said he will treat the position as a full-time job. Important issues include the city's housing shortage and turning the role of city planner into a fulltime position. He said he sees a lot of opportunity for housing along the waterfront, including addressing dilapidated homes.

Former mayor Chris Swanson was recalled in August 2022 after months of public scrutiny about the way his business practices overlapped with his political role. City attorney Tim Costley issued a written opinion that Swanson had used his position for personal gain and violated the city's communications policies while appearing on a podcast to discuss the idea of an underwater hotel, appearing in a New York Times article about cryptocurrency and his Twitter usage.

Grassroots group Resign and Recall emerged, pushing for his removal. Swanson's childhood neighbors in Silver Bay also came forward with a not-so well kept secret of how he had sexually abused their young daughter when he was a teenager and served probation for the crime. The City Council asked Swanson to resign before a special election, and he said he would not.