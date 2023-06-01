French conglomerate Legrand is closing a facility in Shakopee and laying off about 70 employees in its AV division there.

Legrand AV Inc., which makes audio and visual equipment for consumer and commercial markets, sent a letter outlining the plans to the state. The company cited a "restructuring and reorganization of its business" as reason for the closure.

Employees learned of the permanent shuttering at an April 5 meeting. Layoffs should start in September, and the Shakopee facility — listed on the company's website as the operations center (assembly and distribution) — will close by the end of the year. The website still lists two Minnesota locations in Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, the latter of which is the AV global headquarters.

Legrand acquired Eden Prairie-based Milestone AV Technologies for $1.2 billion in 2017. At the time of the deal, Legrand said Milestone had a 2016 revenue of $464 million and employed about 1,000 workers.

A press release summarizing the deal said, "Milestone AV Technologies is viewed as a leader in commercial and residential AV mounts as well as in projector screens."

Legrand specializes in electrical and digital infrastructure for buildings. Legrand has nearly 38,000 employees across the globe while Legrand AV has more than 6,000 U.S.-based workers.