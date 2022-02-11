BEIJING — It's one thing to trail Canada. It's another to trail the Czech Republic.

Yet here was USA's women's hockey team in the second period. It needed every inch of sinew it had to beat a team that was ranked seventh in the world but was even farther behind in terms of talent level.

But Gophers women's hockey alum Lee Stecklein fired a shot from outside the circle with 13 minutes left in the third to give Team USA a 2-1 lead. Savannah Harmon struck from near the right post with just over three minutes left and Kendall Coyne Schofield added an empty-net goal to complete a 4-1 win that was a grind.

Team USA reaches the semifinals. It has medaled in every Olympics since 1998.

It wasn't Team USA's finest game. But the Americans got through.

The U.S. couldn't solve Czech goaltender Klara Peslarova and suddenly found itself down 1-0 in the second period.

But the equalizer came from veteran Hilary Knight less than a minute later. Team USA got a boost from killing a five minute penalty when Dani Cameranesi was called for boarding.

It went into the locker room for the second intermission and came out for the third period breathing fire. The Americans put eight shots on net in the first 2:59 of the third. A few minutes later, Stecklein broke the 1-1 tie.

USA outshot the Czech Republic 18-0 in the first period. With that kind of lopsidedness, it was reasonable to believe that the Red, White and Blue were going to convert a few.

But then a nation's hockey hearts jumped in their throats in the opening minutes of the second period.

The Czech Republic broke out after battle for the puck along the boards and rushed the net. USA goaltender Alex Cavallini stopped a shot but the rebound deflected to Michaela Pejzlova - with an open net. She buried the shot as Czech fans erupted at the Wukesong Sports Center.

Team USA needed to respond, and did within a minute. Coyne Schofield fired a shot from the slot that rebounded to Knight, who stuffed it past for the tying goal.

Team USA also was pressed when Cameranesi was handed a five minute major for boarding Tereza Radova. The Czech Republic had a chance to score multiple goals with Cameranesi in the penalty box.

Team USA dug in for a spirit-lifting lengthy penalty kill that included a breakaway by Alex Carpenter that was stopped by Peslarova.

As much as it was a boost for Team USA, it put the Czech Republic 0-for-19 on the power play for the tournament. And the Czechs were called for tripping with a second to go on their power play. Team USA came out for the third period with 47 seconds left on the power play, put three shots on net but failed to capitalize.