Leaking roofs and crumbling walls at Minnesota’s arts and cultural organizations

There’s a ray of hope. Artists, organizers and elder activists are strategizing with the hindsight and the knowledge that together we can make incredible things happen. Last month, my colleagues and I began hosting a working group that has been meeting every other week through the end of the year to address the issue. We know each part of the ecosystem is important — the districts, the buildings and the artists themselves. The co-hosts of these conversations are LISC Twin Cities, Propel Nonprofits and Springboard for the Arts, with moral support from foundations and funders that recognize the importance and urgency of what’s at hand.