Welcome to the Twin Cities, Layshia Clarendon.

Officially signed by the Lynx on Sunday Clarendon had a debut worth remembering: Twelve points, including five in overtime, in Minnesota's come-from-behind 79-74 overtime victory over Connecticut at Target Center.

Clarendon, the WNBA's first player to openly identify as transgender and nonbinary, was claimed off waiver from New York earlier this week and had to serve a league-mandated quarantine — missing Friday's loss in Seattle in the process — before being cleared to play.

And they sure did.

Down 63-55, the Lynx ended regulation on an 8-0 run that featured a three from Kayla McBride (11 points, six rebounds, five assists), a three from Damiris Dantas and a shot in the lane by guard Crystal Dangerfield with 2.9 seconds left. Getting the ball back late, it appeared the Lynx had won the game when Clarendon drained a 30-footer at the buzzer, but it was waived off.

No matter. Clarendon's three with 1:06 left broke a 72-72 tie and put the Lynx (1-4) in the lead for good. After a Sun miss, Fowles scored in the lane with 25 seconds left to ice the win.

Fowles finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Napheesa Collier had 11 points, seven boards.

Clarendon had five rebounds and three assists. Fowles (six) Clarendon and Collier (five each) did all the Lynx overtime scoring.

Connecticut (6-2), which entered the game in first place in the WNBA, got 22 points from Jonquel Jones, 18 from DeWanna Bonner and 14 from Jasmine Thomas.