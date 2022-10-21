The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying people in photos found on a missing man's computer.

Joshua Guimond, 20, was last seen attending a party with friends at the Metten Court student apartments on the St. John's University campus in Collegeville nearly 20 years ago on Nov. 9, 2002, according to a news release.

Guimond got up and left around 11:45 p.m., unbeknown to many at the party. It is unknown where Guimond went and no one has seen him since, according to the release. Guimond was 6 feet tall and 176 pounds and had blond hair.

Several images of unidentified people were found on Guimond's computer. Law enforcement officials hope the people in the photos can provide information about Guimond's disappearance.

The public is urged to call 320-259-3700 if they recognize any of the people in the photos or know anything about Guimond's disappearance.