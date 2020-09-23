Five people were wounded by gunfire early Wednesday at a north Minneapolis bar that was a trouble spot earlier this summer.

Wednesday's shooting at the Broadway Pub & Grille occurred about 1 a.m. and left three men and two women suffering from wounds that police say are noncritical.

"A verbal argument escalated into a shooting outside," police said in a statement. There have been no arrests.

ShotSpotter technology picked up the gunfire from the 200 block of N. Broadway and prompted officers to head to the bar, where they found two of the victims amid "a chaotic scene," the police statement continued.

Another three victims were already at HCMC, according to police.

On June 14, one person was fatally shot and six others were wounded in a shootout near the bar.

A man was robbed inside Broadway Pub & Grille by a Bloods gang member, according to charges filed against two people. A gun battle began soon afterward, with most shots fired outside the 4th Street Saloon, located two blocks west of Broadway Pub.

Police say more than 100 rounds were fired from at least 12 different guns

One of the victims, Marcus Lashaun Banks Jr., 22, of Spring Lake Park, died the next day of a gunshot wound to the head. No arrests or charges have been announced in his death.

Zachary Robinson, 27, of St. Paul, and Desean Solomon, 30, of Richfield, were charged with riot in connection with the melee.

Robinson is also charged with fatally shooting a woman in July who was five months pregnant with their child. The baby was born but died four weeks later.

Leneesha H. Columbus, 27, of Minneapolis, was shot while sitting in an SUV near the memorial to George Floyd, who died on May 25 while being detained by police.