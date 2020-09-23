A late-night traffic dispute Tuesday left two juveniles shot and a multivehicle crash in its wake in north Minneapolis.

The gunfire erupted about 10:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of N. Morgan Avenue, police said.

Two juveniles, one of them driving, got into “a traffic altercation” before they were hit by gunfire from a second vehicle, according to police. Nobody was seriously hurt.

Their vehicle then accelerated and struck several parked cars, police added.

One victim was picked up by family with minor injuries that did not require immediate treatment at a hospital, police said.

The other vehicle fled the scene, and police have yet to announce any arrests.

The circumstances surrounding the conflict leading up to the gunfire remains unclear.