Vancouver second-half sub Simon Becher's sliding, stretching goal in the final gasping seconds of stoppage time sent the Whitecaps home with a 1-1 draw Saturday night at Allianz Field.

Becher redirected a shot from the right side that came all the way across the goal before it found him waiting at the far post.

His sliding shot went off veteran MLS goalkeeper Clint Irwin's leg and into the goal's corner in stoppage time's eighth minute.

Minnesota United striker Mender Garcia in the 40th minute scored his second goal this season and Saturday's first until Becher's late goal sent the Loons and their fans home unhappy and protesting.

Garcia's stretching header from just inside the 6-yard box eluded Whitecaps keeper Yohei Takaoka after Loons defender Zarek Valentin delivered a curving cross from the right sideline.

For all the chances it had all night, Vancouver appeared to convert a tying one in the 75th minute. But Brian White's short-range header was wiped away when teammate Tristan Blackman was ruled a step offside.

The Loons drew on a night when they played without seven regulars – six of them starters – who were gone on international duty. Star Emanuel Reynoso remained suspended and absent on Saturday as well.

Heath in the week leading to Saturday's game criticized what he called Garcia's lack of aggressiveness in last week's victory at Colorado. He did so both to the media and Garcia himself.

Heath substituted fellow striker Luis Amarilla into last Saturday's game at halftime and Amarilla tied the game early in the second half. He successfully converted a penalty kick in the 49th minute, just five minutes after the Rapids had scored the night's first goal.

Both Garcia and Amarilla were in Saturday's starting 11 on a night when Heath rearranged his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation into a 4-4-2 intended to compensate for all those absent players.

Garcia played into the 64th minute before he was subbed out of the game for reserve-team forward Emmanuel Iwe, the former St. Cloud State player who along with MNUFC2 teammate Zaydan Bello was signed to short-term loans earlier Saturday so they could play that night.

Bello came into the game for Dunbar in the 75th minute with the Loons still grasping that 1-0 lead.

The Loons played with those eight players missing.

Versatile midfielder Robin Lod left to play for his Finland, goalkeeper Dayne St. Claire's Canada team play Curacao Saturday night while defender Michael Boxall is with New Zealand for two games against China.

Also gone is attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane to his South Africa team, Hondurans Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales to theirs and veteran defender Kemar Lawrence to the Jamaica national team. Second-teamer Molik Jesse Khan also was called to play for Trinidad and Tobago.

So Heath put 20-year-old wing attacker Cameron Dunbar — acquired in a trade with L.A. Galaxy last November at such a young age – in the 11 alongside Franco Fragapane, Hassani Dotson and Wil Trapp.

Veteran defender Brent Kallman took Boxall's starting spot on the backline and Garcia and Amarilla started together up top.

Heath filled out his bench with Iwe, Bello and other young players Devin Padelford, Tani Oluwaseyi, Mikael Marques, Patrick Weah and veteran defender Doneil Henry.

Iwe, Bello and Marques all made their MLS debuts on Saturday.Veteran MLS goalkeeper Cint Irwin started Saturday as well.

He was signed in December precisely for occasions like Saturday, when starter St. Clair was away with his Canadian national team. He made his 134th career start and was rock steady early, particularly when he needed to be on White's windmill volley that Irwin deflected off the crossbar and over the goal. He also stopped shots from Julian Gressel and captain Ryan Gauld.

Early in the second half, he knocked White down hard while he reached to punch the ball safely away from a mighty collision between those two players. That was one of several chances White had all night.

Etc.

• Both Loons supporters and newly signed forward Sang Bin Jeong stood and applauded each other when Jeong was introduced to the Allianz Field crowd before the game. He is scheduled to fly to Canada Sunday for a Monday appointment at a South Korea embassy to process his work visa. Heath on Friday was hopeful he'd be back and cleared to play by next week's game at St. Louis CITY.

• Original Loons play-by-play voice Callum Williams is one of many broadcasters who moved from calling games for franchise to joining Apple TV's new 10-year deal with the league for the new MLS Season Pass.