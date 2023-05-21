Minnesota United's Bongokuhle Hlongwane's goal in second-half stoppage time beat Portland 1-0 Saturday night at Providence Park.

Hlongwane scored his sixth goal in all competitions this season and his second in as many games.

He scored just as the Timbers had pressured time and again, seeking to get the winner.

Instead, teammate Mender Garcia played a long ball forward and the Loons moved it around with two pass before Hlongwane's quick strike eluded two defenders and Portland's keeper.

The Loons now have scored one or no goals in 11 of 13 MLS games they've played, but are 5-5-3 to start the season.

The only time they've scored two or more were a 2-1 victory at Colorado on March 18 and a 3-2 loss at Vancouver on May 6.

They've been shut out four times in those first 13 games.

BOXSCORE: Minnesota United 1, Portland Timbers 0

Saturday's game was among six the Loons will play in 17 days, including MLS regular-season and U.S. Open Cup games. They fly to Houston Sunday for Tuesday's U.S. Open Cup round of 16 games. That's their second game against the Dynamo in six days after they beat Houston 1-0 at Allianz Field on Wednesday.

They played Saturday's game without injured midfielder Robin Lod and two-time All Star Emanuel Reynoso, still on his way back from a four-month absence.

Loons second-half sub Kervin Arriaga had arguably the best chance of either team all night, but Timbers midfielder Cristhian Paredes blocked Arriaga's powerful strike with his knee in front of an open goal in the 77th minute.

In the 89th minute, Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair stopped with both hands a header deflected right at him by Loons defender Kemar Lawrence that kept the game tied.

The Loons had more – and better – chances in a rollicking first half that nonetheless was scoreless, even after Loons Hassani Dotson and starter Joseph Rosales had chances in the 24th and 27th minutes.

Timbers keeper Aljaž Ivačič turned away both.

Portland's best opportunity came not long after when forward Franck Boli went right around Loons defender Michael Boxall at the edge of the 18-yard box – and the ball went right through Boxall's legs back to Boli on the other side for an old nutmeg that Dotson foiled with a sliding tackle.

The Timbers' best chance came in the 65th minute when Brazilian star Evander's lengthy strike beat St. Clair but clanged off the crossbar. Eight minutes later, St. Clair reached up and deflected Evander's chipped shot from distance just over the crossbar.

The Loons on Friday announced Lod tore the meniscus in his right knee during Wednesday's 1-0 home victory over Houston. Heath said the injury's extent won't be determined until Lod undergoes surgery on Monday and the surgeon can see what damage is done.

Heath estimated anywhere from weeks if the meniscus needs only a trim to a month or longer if there's more damage that needs repair.

"I don't want to preempt what the doctor finds on Monday," Heath said. "If it's long term, then obviously we'll have to address that."

Heath said the club has money and roster space to bring a new player in if Lod's injury is longer term. Or if Reynoso's timeline for his return gets pushed back.

"What I wouldn't want to do is bring anybody in just for a few weeks to cover us," Heath said. "If we're going to bring somebody in, we would like to sign somebody we think over the next few years can help us. That is something we'll look at when we have a better picture (about Lod's injury)."

Without Lod for now and Reynoso yet, Heath modified his starting 11 by playing Franco Fragapane between Joseph Rosales and Hlongwone in the attacking midfield's "No. 10" position that Reynoso plays and Lod has played, including recently.

That left formerly starting central midfielder Kervin Arriaga, recently signed Sang Bin Jeong and Mender García among the designated substitutes.

That also kept Luis Amarilla up top as the one striker in Heath's preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

He played the first 69 minutes without finding a goal and before being substituted out for Jeong.

Entering Saturday's game, Amarilla hadn't scored a goal in his last eight MLS games, dating to an April 1 game at St. Louis City SC in which he scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory.

He did score in a 3-1 U.S. Open Cup victory over Detroit City on April 25.

Heath was asked Friday if it's time to turn the page to another striker. Heath mentioned the chances Amarilla had in Wednesday's 1-0 victory that Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark stopped, a couple spectacularly.

"I don't think we're at that stage yet," Heath said. "I actually think that Luis' last two performances might be his best of the season, in terms of his general play. I thought he looked more like his old self again the other night. He's starting to get in there and Luis needs for me to show that confidence in him. I'm probably going to keep him in the team and work himself through this."

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.