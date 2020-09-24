The last time these two teams met, a funny thing happened to the Columbus Crew SC on its way to the “MLS is Back” summer tournament title:

Minnesota United sprung the upset of the tournament, winning on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in the knockout round of 16.

This time, Columbus stayed perfect at home this regular season with its sixth consecutive victory there, but it allowed a goal at home for the first all year in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over the Loons.

The Loons scored its only goal in the 89th minute and then celebrated a tying goal in second-half stoppage time only to have video review determine defender Jose Aja was just offsides on Emanuel Reynoso’s free kick in the box that Michael Boxall finished with a scoring goal.

Until the teams met in Orlando in July, Columbus seemed set to steamroll the field after it dominated its group play.

But the Loons’ defense stiffened through 90 minutes and then starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller stood tall in the penalty kicks, won 5-3 when Gasper finished his team’s set of kicks by keeping them perfect with the fifth and final made kick.

But since then, Columbus Crew has made itself the class of this restarted MLS regular season. It’s now 9-1-3 in the restart’s first 13 games and atop the Supporters’ Shield standings with 30 points.

The Loons on Wednesday avoided becoming its sixth consecutive home shutout victim thanks to Robin Lod’s left-footed, one-time goal from 10 yards out on Chase Gasper’s crossing pass in the 89th minute.

Newly acquired striker Kei Kamara made his Minnesota debut by starting the game and playing into the 70th minute before veteran Aaron Schoenfeld substituted into the game for him.

He hadn’t played a game since Sept. 9 with Colorado.

Columbus entered Wednesday’s game unbeaten in its last 10 games at home, dating to last season. That streak included those shutouts in its last five consecutive home this season.

It had outscored opponents 20-4 in 12 games and allowed only four goals all season.

Lod’s late goal was the fifth.

Columbus scored its first goal in the 31st minute when the Loons allowed midfielder Pedro Santos too much room on the left side.

He used that room to wait and then send a deft crossing pass into the 18-yard box that Lucas Zelarayan turned into a goal with a diving header finished as he used his body to keep defending Chase Gasper away.

Santos added a goal to his assist in the 69th minute when created some space for himself by keeping the ball away from right back Romain Metanire before he rocketed a sharp-angled shot from near the left goal line high over Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair and just under the crossbar.

In between, Columbus had a chance another goal in first-half stoppage time. That’s when the Loons committed a foul just inside the 18-yard penalty box and Zelarayan’s penalty-shot attempt sailed unusually high over St. Clair and the crossbar.

The Loons’ best chances until Lod’s goal might have been Kamara’s header in the 26th minute and Hassani Dotson’s rising strike from distance in the 43rd minute that went just over the crossbar.