Newly acquired veteran striker Kei Kamara quickly moved into Minnesota United's starting 11 on Wednesday against Columbus Crew SC, just four days after a trade with Colorado was finalized and two days after Kamara stepped onto the team's Blaine training ground.

Kamara on Tuesday said he hoped to play the next day but didn't know how much. He started in place of young striker Mason Toye, whose starting job Kamara assumed Wednesday.

"This is the hard reality for professional football," Loons coach Adrian Heath said, referring to Toye. "He's going to have to wait and sit alongside Kei and maybe watch and see what is needed to score goals consistently over a long period of time in this league."

Toye became the starting striker when starter Luis Amarilla injured his ankle weeks ago and while veteran Aaron Schoenfeld's calf injury healed, although Schoenfeld was a second-half sub in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Houston.

The Loons went and traded for Kamara, 36, for his size and experience." Kamara's 129 MLS career goals — fifth all time — didn't hurt, either. His presence changed Toye's role.

"He's still young and it's still early and he's still developing," Heath said. "Kei has a big personality and brings that with him wherever he goes. I think some of our younger players, it will be very interesting to see close up what it's like to play in the league as long as he has, but to have an effect on the team as well.

"It will only be positive for Mason having this guy around the building."

Calling on Chacon

Young designated player Thomas Chacon started for the Loons for the first time this season, replacing Kevin Molino on the left side. Molino exited late in Saturday's game, clutching his hamstring after he earlier watched Houston score the tying goal.

Heath started Hassani Dotson and Jacori Hayes as his defensive midfield Wednesday. Captain Ozzie Alonso remains sidelined (hamstring) and Jan Gregus was suspended because of a red card he received late Saturday. Jose Aja moved back in the backline for newcomer Bakaye Dibassy, who was injured in Saturday's first half but was available as a sub Wednesday. Aja received a second-half yellow card against Columbus and will miss Sunday's home game against Real Salt Lake.

Waiting on Ike

Two-time MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara missed his 14th consecutive game, dating to July's "MLS is Back" tournament, on Wednesday because of an injury or condition the team hasn't specified.

"We're still as we were," Heath said. "We're waiting for some improvement in Ike at this moment. It's day to day. Some days, he trains really well and he feels OK and other days, not so good. It's an ongoing process. We keep our fingers crossed that we're going to get him back at some stage during this season."