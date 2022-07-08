Is there a garden that you have long admired? Or do you tend to one that gets showered with compliments? We want to hear from you!

We're looking for nominations for the Star Tribune's annual Beautiful Gardens contest. If you have — or tend — a boast-worthy wildflower garden, a zen garden or a community garden, consider submitting it. We accept nominations from Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Winners will have their stories featured in the Star Tribune in print and online.

To nominate a garden: Send a brief description of the garden and what makes it beautiful and unique. Tell us where it's located and who tends it. Please include your name, phone number and some photos of the garden.

Send nominations to: beautifulgardens@startribune.com.

Entries will be taken through Monday.