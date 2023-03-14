DULUTH — A large portion of the Miller Hill Mall's roof collapsed Tuesday morning, leading to an evacuation of the 50-year-old shopping center.

Barnes and Noble manager Scott Skar said he was opening the store around 9 a.m. when he heard a loud noise, "like something rolling across the roof."

He saw out in the mall concourse snow had fallen in at a depth that reached the roof.

"It was shocking to see open sky," Skar said.

No injuries were reported, said Kelli Latuska, a spokeswoman for the city of Duluth, but water and gas lines have been turned off, as the scent of gas was in the air.

The collapse appears to affect at least five businesses inside the mall, including Applebee's, Express and a Caribou Coffee kiosk. The Miller Hill Mall is the only shopping mall in the city.

Essentia Health, which has several facilities at the mall, said it will close them all for the day even though they weren't affected directly by the collapse.

The Duluth Fire Department is asking people to stay away from the scene.

The 800,000-plus-square-foot mall has more than 100 stores and is owned by Simon Property Group.