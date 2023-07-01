Regan Smith won the women's 100-meter backstroke Friday at the USA Swimming national championships, claiming her third victory of the meet. The Lakeville native broke the U.S. Open record with a time of 57.71 seconds, adding to the U.S. Open record she set Wednesday in the 200 back. Katharine Berkoff was second in 58.01, and Isabelle Stadden of Blaine was fifth in 59.07.

Smith, a three-time Olympic medalist, has earned spots at the world championships in four individual events so far in Indianapolis; she finished first in the 200 butterfly Tuesday and second in the 50 back Thursday. She plans to wrap up the championships Saturday with the 200 individual medley.

RACHEL BLOUNT

Etc.

The Gophers softball team added catcher Cassie Lindmark as a transfer from Penn State, coach Piper Ritter announced. Lindmark played her junior season with the Nittany Lions and was named to the All-Big Ten second team after leading the team with 64 hits in 54 games. Lindmark played her freshman and sophomore seasons at Kentucky.

Ritter also announced that Bailey Oetting, a member of the Gophers 2023 staff, has been promoted to assistant coach.