A motorcyclist from Lakeville died in a crash Sunday afternoon in southeastern Minnesota.
The State Patrol said the 36-year-old man was heading west on Hwy. 60 in West Albany Township when his 2013 Victory Motorcycle left the road near Wabasha County Road 13.
The name of the man has not been released.
The pavement was dry at the time of the crash, which happened just before 4 p.m., the patrol said.
