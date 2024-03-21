A Lakeville dance instructor was charged Thursday with sexual assault of a 17-year-old pupil at his home on numerous occasions.
Timothy M. Olson Jr., 35, was charged in Dakota County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a series of liaisons during the summer and fall of 2022.
Olson was charged by summons and is due in court on April 23. Court records do not list an attorney for him, and contact information for Olson was not immediately available.
