A 39-year-old Burnsville man died early Saturday after rear-ending a semitrailer truck while fleeing an earlier crash along southbound Interstate 35 in Lakeville, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near 210th Street W. The patrol said the driver of an SUV failed to stop after hitting a car, then continued southbound, rear-ending the truck and trailer at a high rate of speed.

The SUV then went off the road into the median, where it struck the cable barriers and rolled, leading the driver to be ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said. His name was not yet released.

The truck driver and the two occupants of the car were not injured.