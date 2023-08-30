DULUTH — Six-foot waves, seasickness and little sleep did nothing to deter six marathon swimmers who this morning completed a 48-mile Lake Superior relay from Split Rock Lighthouse to Duluth's Canal Park in less than 24 hours.

"Land feels so good," swimmer Michael Miller said as he set foot on the rocky beach next to the Lakewalk.

The group of cold-water swimmers — which didn't use wetsuits or other assistance — set a distance record for the lake, which hovered at about 63 degrees on its surface the last 24 hours. The swim was filmed for an upcoming documentary about the effects of climate change on Lake Superior.

Team members each took four one-hour shifts, monitored by crews in kayaks and sail, dive and Zodiac boats. Such a swim in one of the coldest lakes in the world wouldn't have been possible four decades ago, the swimmers said, with lake temperatures in general increasing several degrees over that time.

"Lake Superior is so precious ... but it's changing," said Craig Collins, a 64-year-old Minneapolis resident who finished the last leg of the relay at 7:30 a.m.

The winter's ice coverage of the largest, coldest and deepest of the Great Lakes is related to its temperature. And while extremely high ice cover years like 2014 still occur, Lake Superior is seeing a growing number of below-average years, along with more volatile storms and toxic algal blooms.

On this swim, waves with white caps were the biggest challenge, but also "amazing," Plymouth resident Karen Zemlin said.

"You could sometimes catch the top of that five-foot breaker and just feel like a dolphin," she said.

The swimmers are all trained to handle waves that overcome them, she said, managing breathing to compensate. The turbulence of the swells made some of the swimmers seasick, unable to eat back on the boat, where they rested when not in the water.

No one slept much on a night when the moon shone brightly.

"It was beautiful," Collins said.

Miller, a Minneapolis resident, called the experience "magical," and said the water had a soft quality to it.

Living in mostly controlled environments, our bodies don't get many chances to get out of their comfort zones, he said, "and that's the part of cold-water swimming that gets maybe a little bit addicting because it's very much an endorphin release."

Between the six swimmers there is 75 years of experience with marathon swims in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, rivers and large lakes. The group, accompanied by observers, will seek ratification of the swim record from the Marathon Swimmers Federation.