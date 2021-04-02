More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 16 of Derek Chauvin trial: Supervisor detailed to jurors the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death
Chauvin Trial Day 16 of Derek Chauvin trial: Supervisor detailed to jurors the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death
Colleges
St. John's forgoes spring football games, ending storied rivalry with St. Thomas
The Johnnies listed several factors that led to their decision, including the logistical challenges of competing amid the pandemic.
High Schools
Reusse: Small-town stories. Mountain Iron-Buhl and Sleepy Eye St. Mary's get to state
The Iron Range school has the same coach for its boys' and girls' teams; the one from southern Minnesota is sending its boys and girls to state despite a tiny enrollment.
Lake house Up North is 'a home, not a cabin'
Architect-designed dwelling makes the most of its views and the light.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Day 17: The trial of Derek Chauvin
Scenes from inside the courtroom and in downtown Minneapolis on April 2, 2021, during the fIfth day of testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin.