ANAHEIM, Calif. — Nick Gordon fractured his right tibia on Wednesday when he fouled off a pitch in a loss to the Dodgers. On Friday, the Twins put him on the 10-day injured list and recalled outfielder Kyle Garlick from St. Paul.
Garlick, a 31-year-old righthanded hitter, has one hit — a home run — in seven plate appearances for the Twins this season. The former Phillie and Dodger has five homers and 17 RBI for the Saints, although he was hitting only .210 in St. Paul.
After a strong 2022 season, in which he played 136 games and hit .272, Gordon was batting .176 in 2023.
