J. Alexander Kueng told jurors Thursday that he never viewed George Floyd's declining condition as warranting "serious medical need."

On his second day testifying, the former Minneapolis police officer defended his decision to continue restraining Floyd during a confusing and quickly escalating 911 call on May 25, 2020, even after Floyd fell unresponsive.

"He was saying he couldn't breathe," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Manda Seritch during cross examination. "His talking slowed. He stopped talking, stopped moving. And you couldn't find a pulse, correct?"

Kueng said he couldn't confirm Floyd didn't have a pulse, because he was unable to properly check for a carotid pulse, as he was trained in the academy.

Kueng, 28, is on trial, along with fellow ex-officers Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, on charges of depriving Floyd of his civil rights during the fatal encounter. He is the second officer to testify in his own defense. Thao took the stand Tuesday and Wednesday.

To secure a guilty verdict, the prosecutors must prove Kueng failed his duty to provide medical intervention that day. In direct examination, Kueng said he was three days off training when he responded to what he originally believed to be a routine 911 call, but instead escalated into a struggle with an erratic suspect.

"I felt I had no control," Kueng said, describing struggling while trying to place Floyd in the squad. "I felt like any moment he could shove me off."

He said he believed Floyd may have been experiencing a dangerous form of agitation known as "excited delirium," which he also learned about in training, saying Floyd appeared to be "attracted" to plexiglass in the squad car.

"You're aware he was saying, 'I cant breathe?'" asked Sertich. "He said it a lot, about 20 times."

Kueng said he'd take her word for how many times.

Kueng also continued to remind the jury of his status as a rookie—part of a defense that has deflected blame to Derek Chauvin, who has already pleaded guilty in this case. Official policy dictates the first officers on scene would be in control — in this case, Kueng and Lane — but Kueng said everyone knows the most senior officer, Chauvin, is really in charge.

Chauvin had been Kueng's field training officer until a few days earlier, which Kueng said still gave Chauvin control over his future in the department, especially during the probationary period for new officers. Asked if he believed Chauvin could "unilaterally" terminate him at that point, Kueng replied, "Yes, ma'am."

Sertich asked if Kueng at any point attempted to stop Chauvin from kneeling on Floyd's neck. Kueng said he did not.