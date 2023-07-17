Artus Van Briggle and his wife, Anne, were decorators at the Rookwood Pottery in Ohio. They moved to Colorado after Artus was diagnosed with tuberculosis, and he opened his own pottery there, the Van Briggle Pottery, in 1901.

After Artus died in 1904, Anne took over the pottery. Van Briggle Pottery is known for its art nouveau vases with abstract flower shapes or graceful human figures in a single rich color, subtly varied shades or tonal gradients of matte glazes. The glazes were Artus' passion, inspired by centuries-old Chinese pottery.

This tile, which sold for $2,125 at a Rago auction, shows another side of the pottery. The subject matter of a few trees in a landscape may have been influenced by Artus' training as a painter in Europe before his career in ceramics. The shapes in the background may have been inspired by the mountain scenery of Colorado.

The scene was created with the cuenca technique for decorating tiles. Spanish for "basin," cuenca involves molding a design onto the tile before it is fired, leaving shapes outlined with raised lines. The shapes are then flooded with glaze; the raised lines keep the different glazes separate.

Q: I'm looking for some advice on selling antique Coca-Cola items. I have some 1920s brown bottles, lithographed cardboard signs from 1948 to the 1950s, and mirrors from the 1970s to 1980s.

A: Coca-Cola syrup was invented by pharmacist Dr. John Stith Pemberton. The first glass of Coca-Cola was sold at a soda fountain in Atlanta in 1886. Coca-Cola has become one of the world's most recognized brands. Thousands of Coca-Cola advertising items have been made and are popular collectibles today. There is even a club for collectors, the Coca-Cola Collectors Club (cocacolaclub.org). Many items have been reproduced. Authentic memorabilia sells well in shops, online sites and auctions. Check online sites to see what items like yours are selling for. There are auction houses that specialize in sales of bottles and auction Coca-Cola mirrors, signs and other items. Prices for rare items are high, but common signs, bottles and toys sell for less than $100.

Q: I have a beautiful, old steel gliding hobby horse. I can't find much information about it. It's 36 inches long, 12 1/2 inches wide and 28 inches tall. The name "Nobby Hobby" is painted on the bottom side rail, and on the front rail it reads "Trade Mark Corcoran, Green Arrow Line, Corcoran Mfg. Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A." It's in amazing condition but no longer has a saddle or reins. Any idea of the age or value?

A: Corcoran Mfg. Co. was incorporated in Cincinnati in 1916. The company was dissolved in 1934. "Nobby Hobby" is a gliding horse attached to a stationary base sometimes called a "safety stand" or "swinger stand." A similar stand was patented by Philip Marqua of Cincinnati in 1878 as an "Improvement in Hobby or Rocking-Horses." The horse swings back and forth on the stand, avoiding the wear and tear on the carpet or the noise an ordinary rocking horse makes. Rocking horses were sometimes called "exercising" horses. Steel rocking horses are rare. An online seller lists a Nobby Hobby horse missing the leather ears, reins and saddle for $1,195. A Corcoran pedal horse sold for over $3,000 a few years ago.

Q: I lost antiques in a catastrophic house fire (total loss). Of particular interest are furniture, glassware and dishware items, some over 90 years old. Please comment. How can I determine the values of the items?

A: A homeowner's policy usually includes a certain amount to cover the cost of the loss of the contents. It's up to the homeowner to make sure the amount included in the policy is large enough to cover the cost of replacing antiques, fine art, jewelry and other valuable items. It may require a rider on the policy when it is purchased and an additional premium. Talk to your insurance agent to see how much they will cover and what kind of proof of value they require. Make a list of the items lost, including description, age and maker if known, when and where the item was purchased and the price you paid. Include the replacement value if known. Check online sites to see what similar things are selling for. If the items were inherited, include as much of the history as you can. Unfortunately, without a list of the contents of the house or photographs showing the items in the house, it can be difficult to establish the value of items that are no longer there.

TIP: Don't soak old ceramic pieces in water for a long time. Old repairs may be loosened.

Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel answer readers' questions sent to the column. Send a letter with one question describing the size, material (glass, pottery) and what you know about the item. Include only two pictures, the object and a closeup of any marks or damage. Be sure your name and return address are included. By sending a question, you give full permission for use in any Kovel product. Names, addresses or email addresses will not be published. We do not guarantee the return of photographs, but if a stamped envelope is included, we will try. Questions that are answered will appear in Kovels Publications. Write to Kovels, (Name of this newspaper), King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803 or email us at collectorsgallery@kovels.com.

CURRENT PRICES

Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.

Pottery, tankard, Arts & Crafts, matte green glaze, raised leaves and beaded swag around rim, J.S.T. & Co., Hampshire, 5 1/2 inches, $90.

Cabinet, sorting, clerk's, oak, 12 compartments over drawer, missing front door, tabletop size, 19th century, 25 by 13 by 16 inches, $100.

Glass vase, contemporary, trumpet shape, opaque iridescent, fluted rim, blue iridescent base, round foot, signed, Lundberg Studios, 2005, 11 inches, $120.

Clock, Oswald, rolling eye, figural, dog, sitting, head turned, long ears, short snout, black spots, not functional, Germany, early 20th century, 6 1/2 by 5 by 2 1/2 inches, $125.

Change machine, coin-operated, penny, dispenses five pennies when a nickel is deposited, red, funnel top, metal, circa 1909, 28 inches, $190.

Garden seat, cobalt blue glaze, allover white cherry blossom branches, white nailhead trim, Chinese, 20th century, 18 1/2 inches, $380.

Blanket, throw, yellow ground, leopard print center, paisley surround, black border with green leafy garland and gorgon mask medallions, red and black outer borders, silk, velvet trim, two-sided, marked, Versace, 54 by 54 inches, $705.

Silver goblet set, baluster-shaped stem, narrow leafy scrolled trim, round foot, marked, Towle, retailed by Bailey, Banks & Biddle, Philadelphia, circa 1921, 6 3/4 inches, four piece, $780.

Doll, Mattel, Barbie, Ken, With "Lifelike" Bendable Legs, titian-haired Barbie, multicolor bathing suit, blond Ken, red bathing suit, blue open shirt with "K," boxes, pair, $1,005.

Lalique bowl, Deux Moineaux Moqueurs, two frosted glass birds perched on rim, signed, R. Lalique, France, 7 by 16 by 12 inches, $2,175.