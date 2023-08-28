Before the use of electric lights, lamps were designed to cast as much light as possible. With the introduction of electric light bulbs, invented in 1879, lamps took on new forms and functions. In some cases, lampshades had to soften the light instead of amplifying or directing it.

In the early 20th century, designers created lamps with new materials and previously unseen shapes. Fulper Pottery, established in New Jersey in 1860, started its artware line, Vasekraft, about this time. Its Vasekraft lamps had pottery shades and bases decorated with Fulper's famous glazes. The shades had inset panels of stained glass to let the light through.

These aren't the only lamps that Fulper made, however. This parrot-shaped pottery lamp with tilted head, slightly open beak and colorful plumage was made by Fulper. It sold for $375 at an auction by Dennis Auction Service Inc. There is a socket for a light bulb concealed in the base; the entire parrot and the top of its perch detaches and acts as the shade.

Q: I'm downsizing and am interested in selling my Wedgwood Orange Florentine demitasse and saucer collection. I checked eBay and other sites but am unable to come up with a selling price. Can you please help me out?

A: Wedgwood pottery started in Burslem, England, in 1759. Florentine pattern was designed in 1931. The ornate border with mystical dragon-like creatures was made in many different colors. Pieces were made with or without center decorations. Recent prices for Florentine demitasse sets with no center decoration range from about $20 to $48. A demitasse set with Coral border and floral center was listed for $70. Orange seems to be rarer than other colors and may sell for more. Wedgwood is still in business and currently makes Florentine in Turquoise. It also includes some Florentine accent pieces in its Renaissance collection. The company lists a Florentine Turquoise cup and saucer for $140.

Q: I am most curious as to how you can state the name "Wave Crest" was used after 1898, whilst collectors know well it was used several years before. The earliest Wave Crest had a dated paper label, before the black stamp mark or the red banner mark. Can you please advise as to why you advertise the 1898 date?

A: We apologize for any errors or confusion. You are right; the name Wave Crest was used before 1898. The 2023 Kovels' Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide states "The name Wave Crest was used starting in 1892." The name was registered that year. The company that made Wave Crest glass, the C.F. Monroe Co., was active before then, starting in the 1880s. Nakara, a similar art glass decorated by the same company, was made about the same time as Wave Crest, but the name was never registered. The company also decorated Kelva glass, and the name was registered in 1904. These types of glass were decorated by C.F. Monroe, but the glass itself was made by the Pairpoint Manufacturing Co. Few pieces are labeled or signed. The multiple similar types of glass, and the multiple companies involved, may have created some confusion about dates.

Q: I am curious if you can provide any information about this bedroom set. It was my mother-in-law's set and I would approximate the purchase in the 1940s-50s. The dresser has an ornate full-size mirror. The label in a drawer has the following information: "JOERNS BROS FURNITURE, Stevens Point, Wisconsin." I am interested in selling the set and would appreciate your giving me an idea as to its value.

A: Charles, Paul and Frederick Joerns began manufacturing furniture in 1898 in St. Paul. They moved to Wisconsin in the early 1900s and established a Joerns Brothers factory in Stevens Point in 1927. They were known for their bedroom and dining room furniture in the 1940s and 1950s. By the 1960s, the company was making hospital furniture. It was acquired by Sunrise Medical in the 1980s and relaunched as Joerns Healthcare in 2006. Joerns Healthcare is still active. It's best to sell or donate furniture locally to avoid shipping costs. Furniture in excellent condition usually sells for a few hundred dollars, but the value of a piece is hard to determine without seeing it in person. A mark or label on furniture usually increases its value, and bedroom sets tend to get higher prices when sold as a unit than when the pieces are sold individually. A Joerns Bros. bedroom set consisting of a double bed, tall chest, dressing table, mirror and two nightstands sold for $500 at an auction a few years ago.

TIP: If there are two handles on a drawer, open the drawer using both handles. It lessens the strain on the joints.

Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel answer readers' questions sent to the column. Send a letter with one question describing the size, material (glass, pottery) and what you know about the item. Include only two pictures, the object and a closeup of any marks or damage. Be sure your name and return address are included. By sending a question, you give full permission for use in any Kovel product. Names, addresses or email addresses will not be published. We do not guarantee the return of photographs, but if a stamped envelope is included, we will try. Questions that are answered will appear in Kovels Publications. Write to Kovels, (Name of this newspaper), King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803 or email us at collectorsgallerykovels.com.

Current prices

Pillow, beaded, multicolor bird, flowering branch, black ground, scalloped trim, rectangular, Iroquois, 10 1/2 by 9 1/2 inches, $50.

Bronze vase, ikebana, figural base, turtle, head raised, long tail, flared ruffled rim, lily pad shape, turtle side handles, silver inlay, Japan, 4 1/2 by 4 3/4 inches, $120.

Glass-blown, wine, applied teal rim, cone shaped bowl, knop stem, round foot, 19th century, 5 3/4 inches, pair, $160.

Fulper vase, blue glaze, tonal drip, shaped handles, horizontal ribs, tapered, marked, early 20th century, 9 1/2 by 7 inches, $180.

Stand, Sheraton, mahogany, two drawers, wood pulls, boxwood and ebony string inlay, turned legs, brass caster feet, 18th century, 30 by 18 by 15 1/2 inches, $250.

Quilt, applique, Dresden Plate, multicolor, cream ground, multicolor scalloped border, black floss embroidery, circa 1930, 84 by 66 inches, $320.

Advertising sign, pub, "The Oak," "Greene King," large oak tree in field, red and yellow lettering, painted, metal, hanging tabs at top, two-sided, 36 by 30 inches, $385.

Candlestick, photophore, flared shade, gilt metal base, flower shaped bobeche, round stepped foot, square base, four paw feet, 16 1/2 by 5 1/2 inches, pair, $770.

Rug, Oushak, Angora, ivory ground, allover multicolor vines, stylized flowers, light blue trim, Turkey, 14 feet 3 inches by 10 feet, $1,665.

Carousel figure, horse, standing, front left hoof raised, painted, black, red saddle, blue and green markings, Gustave Dentzel, Philadelphia, late 1800s, 65 inches, $3,625.