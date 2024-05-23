Sejong Academy, a Korean language immersion charter school in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood, is planning to move and reopen in Maplewood when school starts in the fall.

Sejong, with grades pre-kindergarten through 12, has agreed to a seven-year lease at the former school affiliated with Gethsemane Lutheran Church, at 2410 Stillwater Road in Maplewood, according to a blog post from Maplewood City Manager Michael Sable.

Gethsemane's school closed more than two years ago, Sable said.

Sable wrote that schools are allowed in any Maplewood zoning district with a conditional use permit. The Maplewood Planning Commission is expected to review a conditional use permit for the school June 18, a decision that will later undergo review by the City Council.

The lease gives the school an option to renew for five more years after the initial seven. The school is expected to serve 250 students.

Sejong Academy previewed the move in an Instagram post this month:



