Another NFL Honors show .... another Kirk Cousins song and dance?

Ever since the world was introduced to Kirko Chainz during the 2022 Vikings season, the quarterback has burst out of his shell in some surprising ways.

He's been dropping laugh lines in commercials and sounding the Gjallarhorn shirtless at U.S. Bank Stadium.

And this Kirk, the one that shows off his show choir background, has become a viral star at the NFL Honors show, held during Super Bowl week to give out the league's top awards each season.

At last year's show, Cousins — sporting his famous chains — sang a parody of Kelly Clarkson's hit song "Since U Been Gone" in honor of Tom Brady with Clarkson, the event's host.

This year's show was in Las Vegas, site of Sunday's Super Bowl. And, well, in Vegas, you've got to go bigger.

So on Thursday night, there was Cousins, three months removed from Achilles surgery, dancing to Ginuwine's "Pony" with Saints defensive end Cam Jordan and dancers from the Magic Mike show.

Yes, you read that right.

The Achilles looked pretty good, huh?

Cousins is about the hit the free agent market. When the Vikings season ended in January, the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling wrote that Cousins' rehab was progressing so well that "by the time his agent, Mike McCartney, goes to the NFL combine at the end of February to meet with teams about possible free agents, he could be armed with video of Cousins running as he tries to convince teams the Achilles injury isn't a concern."

Is this that video?