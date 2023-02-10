Uh, we weren't quite expecting this Thursday night during the NFL Honors award show.
Vikings fans would almost certainly have preferred Kirk Cousins coming on stage to pick up an award, as Justin Jefferson did when he was named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year.
Instead, they got Cousins showing up on stage — in chains —to sing a parody version of Since U Been Gone in honor of Tom Brady's retirement from the league.
"I'm sorry, Kelly. I just wanted to sing one quick tribute song to Tom Brady, on behalf of all the other quarterbacks in our league," Cousins told Clarkson.
Take a look and a listen and tell us what you think.
Clarkson's critique: "Give it up for Kirk Cousins, who can sing — apparently"
