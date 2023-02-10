PHOENIX — Justin Jefferson was named the Associated Press' Offensive Player of the Year at the 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night, becoming just the fifth wide receiver to win the award after a vaunted third NFL season with the Vikings that even earned him votes for Most Valuable Player.

The other top vote-getters for Offensive Player of the Year were the two Super Bowl quarterbacks — the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Eagles' Jalen Hurts — and the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, an electric receiver in his own right.

Justin Jefferson received 35 first-place votes and 192 points in the ranked-choice voting system, finishing ahead of Mahomes, who had 10 first-place votes and 75 points. Mahomes won the MVP Award; Jefferson was fifth in the voting.

Jefferson is the third Vikings player to be Offensive Player of the Year, following quarterback Fran Tarkenton (1975) and running back Adrian Peterson (2012).

"From where I come from, this doesn't happen often at all," said Jefferson, an unheralded recruit out of Destrehan High School in Louisiana. "So, to be having this award, it's amazing of all the blessings that I've been getting my whole career.

"I was just being doubted, always having that chip on my shoulder, not getting heavily recruited, not being listed as one of the top receivers, it definitely stick with me and it still stick with me today."

Jefferson's fourth-and-18 catch against the Bills was named the "Best Moment of the Year" later in Thursday's ceremony. Accepting that award, Jefferson thanked first-year Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and quarterback Kirk Cousins, who attended the event with him.

After declaring his desire to be known as the NFL's top receiver ahead of this season, Jefferson reached record heights under the direction of O'Connell.

Playing a versatile role in a pass-heavy offense that appeared to parallel Cooper Kupp's usage that earned him Offensive Player of the Year honors last season with O'Connell and the Rams, Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 receiving yards to lead the NFL and set Vikings franchise records. Such dominance made him a unanimous first-team All-Pro selection and, at 23, the youngest player to lead the league in both aforementioned statistical categories, a title Packers receiver Don Hutson previously held in 1936.

Though he and his teammates fell short of a deep postseason run following their 31-24 loss to the Giants, Jefferson was the Vikings' offensive catalyst who carried them to their third 13-win regular season in franchise history. He led the NFL with 80 first-down catches, 28 catches of 20-plus yards and 613 yards after his catches.

For a player of his caliber who's risen to that elite level in a short period of time, the challenge of improving may grow increasingly difficult with every offseason.

"Just looking at the film, seeing the things that I need to touch up on is definitely something that's going to be tough, but I'm always trying to get better at my craft," Jefferson said. "There's nothing that I can do that I do perfect, so it's just always just working on that and being humble about that, too. As long as people still list me as not the best receiver, I'm going to continue to try to prove those people wrong."

In November, Jefferson surpassed the threshold for most receiving yardage through a player's first three NFL seasons previously set by Hall of Famer and former Viking Randy Moss almost 22 years ago. In a Dec. 11 loss to the Lions, Jefferson set the franchise record for receiving yards in a regular-season game with 223.

"The amount of plays that I made this season, I'm definitely going to look forward to trying to outdo those plays and trying to outperform myself next season," Jefferson said.

The 49ers' Nick Bosa was named Defensive Player of the Year, Jets receiver Garrett Wilson was Offensive Rookie of the Year and his teammate, cornerback Sauce Gardner, was Defensive Rookie of the Year. Giants first-year head coach Brian Daboll won Coach of the Year honors; O'Connell finished sixth in the voting. The Comeback Player of the Year Award went to Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named Walter Payton Man of the Year.