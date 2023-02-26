The Wild picked up their first multi-goal comeback of the season on Sunday, erasing a two-goal deficit before shrugging off the Blue Jackets 3-2 in overtime at Xcel Energy Center for their fifth win in the last six games.

Kirill Kaprizov completed a hat trick with 20 seconds left in the extra session after taking over in the third period.

Columbus opened the scoring 16:20 into the first period when Mathieu Olivier capitalized off an Alex Goligoski turnover. That lead doubled 3:04 into the second on a redirect by Liam Foudy.

Cue Kaprizov.

He started the rally 1:15 into the third period when the puck bounced in off him before serving up the equalizer during a 5-on-3 power play, a five-hole shot at 6 minutes. Kaprizov is up to 36 goals, and his 16 power play markers are a new single-season franchise record.

Overall, the Wild went 1-for-2 on the power play; the Blue Jackets were 0-for-2.

Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikinds finished with 31 saves. Marc-Andre Fleury had 20 for the Wild.