Scoring in bunches

Kirill Kaprizov was at his lamp-lighting best Sunday, collecting his first hat trick of the season in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was his sixth multi-goal game of the year and second in the past five games. Here's a list of those games:

Date, Opponent, Result, Goals, Assists

10/17/22, vs. Avalanche, 6-3 L, 2, 0

11/1/22, vs. Canadiens, 4-1 W, 2, 0

11/9/22, at Ducks, 4-1 W, 2, 0

1/4/23, vs. Lightning, 5-1 W, 2, 0

2/19/23, vs. Predators, 4-3 W, 2, 0

2/26/23, vs. Blue Jackets, 3-2 (OT) W, 3, 0