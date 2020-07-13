The Wild signed Kirill Kaprizov to a two-year, entry level contract Monday.

The young Russian star, however, won’t be eligible to play when the Wild season resumes with a play-ins series against Vancouver in Edmonton on Aug. 2. The team hopes Kaprizov can quickly get to Minnesota for training camp, however.

The first year of Kaprizov’s contract will be burned, and the second year is for the 2020-21 season.

Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said Sunday the 23-year-old Kaprizov would benefit by participating in training camp and going to Canada with the team.

“To have him in the mix … would be nice,” Guerin said. “If he could come over and get to know the area, meet some of his future teammates, see how things are done here, I think that would definitely be an advantage.”

The Russian winger, who the Wild drafted in the fifth round in 2015, spent the past three seasons with CSKA Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League. He finished the KHL’s top goal scorer for a second straight year, with 33 in 57 games. Winning a gold medal at the 2018 Olympics and a bronze at the 2017 World Junior Championship have made the talented scorer one of the most intriguing players not in the NHL.

Kaprizov’s deal can’t include a signing bonus or performance bonus for this season, but can contain a signing bonus for 2020-21. He would be a restricted free agent until 2024.