No one outproduced Kirill Kaprizov during his 12-point tear over the Wild's last four games, and on Monday he was named the NHL's First Star of the Week.

This is Kaprizov's third selection of the season, which is a Wild record.

Not only did Kaprizov lead the league in points during the Wild's 3-1 run, but the 26-year-old winger's six goals also were tops.

He scored his fourth career hat trick and added three assists in the 10-7 win vs. Vancouver last Monday to tie the franchise record for points in a game (6) and in a period (4). After picking up another goal and assist against Winnipeg, he factored on the go-ahead goal Friday at Edmonton. Then he collected two more goals and an assist Saturday during the Wild's 5-2 victory at Seattle -- his seventh three-point performance of the season.

During an eight-game assist/point streak, Kaprizov has seven goals and 11 assists.

His 63 points overall (26 goals and 37 assists) pace the Wild.











