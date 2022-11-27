No one in the NHL has had more trouble slowing down Kirill Kaprizov than the Coyotes.

Kaprizov continued to thrive against Arizona, setting the tone in a 4-3 win on Sunday afternoon in front of 17,745 at Xcel Energy Center that was the Wild's third victory in four games.

With a goal and two assists, Kaprizov extended his point streak to a career-long nine games and he's also on an eight-game assist streak that's tied for the longest in team history.

In 12 career games vs. the Coyotes, Kaprizov has 18 points, his most against any NHL opponent.

He scored his team-leading 13th goal at 8 minutes, 8 seconds of the first period, burying a Joel Eriksson Ek feed in front for his third goal in as many games. His nine-game point streak is tied for the third-longest active run in the NHL.

Then during 4-on-4 action in the second period, Kaprizov's backhander caromed into the crease where Sam Steel deposited the loose puck over the left pad of Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram at 4:01.

Kaprizov's eight-game assist streak tied Jim Dowd's tear from 2002 as the longest by a Wild player. During his nine-game point streak, Kaprizov has 14 points.

Arizona finally converted with 1:24 to go in the second, a shot from the slot by Nick Schmaltz before Wild captain Jared Spurgeon reinstated a two-goal lead 36 seconds into the third period.

Later in the third, Matt Boldy capitalized on the power play at 6:33, scoring on a one-timer set up by Kaprizov. Like Kaprizov, Boldy also has a goal in three straight games, a career high for the second-year year. The Wild power play went 1-for-3, and the Coyotes were 0-for-2.

Two more goals from the middle by Arizona (Lawson Crouse at 16:42 and J.J. Moser at 18:12) turned this into a one-goal game.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves, while Ingram had 24 stops.

The Wild played most of the second period with only 10 forwards after Marcus Foligno was assessed a 10-minute misconduct, in addition to roughing and unsportsmanlike minors, after a fight with Arizona's Liam O'Brien.

With seven defensemen in action, the Wild had just 11 forwards in their lineup.